2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Anton Harrison measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Combine is set to take place from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Monday, March 6, offering scouts and fans alike the first look at the upcoming top prospect in this year’s draft. On-field workouts for offensive linemen begin on Sunday, March 5, with scouts getting a peak at the likes of Anton Harrison of the Oklahoma Sooners.

How, when to watch Anton Harrison at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5

TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Harrison was a four-star recruit out of high school before choosing the Sooners over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. He played three seasons at Oklahoma and eventually settled in as the team’s blindside protector in 2021 and 2022. As a freshman, he saw action in 9 games and played a total of 333 snaps for the Sooners. He allowed 4 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and just a single sack while playing at left tackle. In his sophomore season, Harrison played in 13 games and a total of 671 snaps, conceding 14 QB hurries, one QB hit, and 2 sacks. Last season as a junior he played in 12 games, giving up just eight QB hurries, zero QB hits, and just one sack.

