Which offensive lineman ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

The University of Georgia can claim another championship. Albeit, on a slightly smaller scale. Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones blazed the fastest 40-yard dash among other offensive linemen with a 4.97 second forty.

The redshirt sophomore had a strong day at the 2023 NFL Combine, weighing in at 311 pounds and standing at 6-foot-5, to help solidify his status as one of the top tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia offensive tackle started 19 games in two seasons in Athens, helping to protect quarterback Stetson Bennett’s blindside en route to winning back-to-back national championships.

Jones is likely a Day 2 pick and future NFL starter on the offensive line.

Here’s the video of Jones’ 40-yard dash. We’ll update this when Jones’ forty becomes official. Update: It’s been confirmed.

Broderick Jones runs the fastest 40 out of the OL group with a 4.97.



Broderick Jones measurements, combine performance

Height: 6’5

Weight: 311 lbs

Bench press:

40-yard dash time: 4.97s

10-yard split: 1.74s