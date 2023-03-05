Which running back ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

It should be no surprise that Texas A&M running back Devon Achane recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time — 4.32 seconds — at the 2023 NFL Combine.

The speedy running back is a former track star who ran a 100-meter sprint in 10.12 seconds at Texas A&M.

While Achane topping the list is no surprise, the time might be. Many thought Achane’s track speed could challenge for the NFL Scouting Combine record for the fastest forty time. Instead, Achane wasn’t the fastest player at the combine. That honor belongs to Michigan defensive back DJ Turner, who scorched a 4.26 40-yard dash. Achane will have to settle for the fastest running back instead. Although, that wasn’t a sure thing with Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs running an official 4.36 forty.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah mentioned that he thought Achane’s time could creep into the 4.2 territory when the unofficial label is removed. However, Achane’s time was officially 4.32 seconds.

Achane is expected to be drafted on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Devon Achane measurements, combine performance

Height: 5’8.5

Weight: 188 lbs

Bench press:

40-yard dash time (1st): 4.34s

40-yard dash time (2nd): 4.32s

10-yard split, 40-yard dash: 1.51s