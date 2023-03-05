Fastest 40-yard dash times for RBs at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine provides an opportunity for scouting personnel and fans to observe some of the best collegiate prospects to soon transition into the NFL. It also opens the door for potential record-setting performances to be on display, as some of the fastest players in college football partake in the 40-yard dash, which has become a must-watch event that has evolved in popularity over the years.

While wide receivers are often regarded as some of the fastest players in the NFL, it would be unwise to write off the prospects that work primarily in the backfield. The combine has witnessed some extraordinary 40-yard dash performances from running backs over the years, including one future Pro Bowler that would hold onto the record for the fastest time for nearly 10 years.

Before this year’s newest class of prospects look to rewrite the history books, let’s take a look back at some of the fastest finishes by a running back in the NFL Combine.

Fastest 40-yard dashes by a RB