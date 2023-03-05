 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each RB at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 5. The running backs and offensive linemen will be in action going through their measurements, workouts and position-specific drills. The final day of coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

It is important for running backs to excel across the board in their drills. The 40-yard dash shows their explosiveness and top speed in the open field. Chris Johnson still holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash for a running back at 4.24. The bench press is important because it allows the players to show their strength and assures teams they can block in the backfield when asked to. Finally, the shuttle run and 3-cone drill help to show off their agility and ability to cut around defenders and change direction in the open field.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

RB measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Chase Brown RB Illinois
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Evan Hull RB Northwestern
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Kendre Miller RB TCU
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
DeWayne McBride RB UAB
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
Travis Dye RB USC
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Hunter Luepke FB North Dakota State

