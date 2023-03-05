RB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 5. The running backs and offensive linemen will be in action going through their measurements, workouts and position-specific drills. The final day of coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

It is important for running backs to excel across the board in their drills. The 40-yard dash shows their explosiveness and top speed in the open field. Chris Johnson still holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash for a running back at 4.24. The bench press is important because it allows the players to show their strength and assures teams they can block in the backfield when asked to. Finally, the shuttle run and 3-cone drill help to show off their agility and ability to cut around defenders and change direction in the open field.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.