OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each offensive lineman at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By DKNation Staff
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 5. The offensive tackles will get the chance to impress NFL executives and coaches along with the running backs. Coverage of the events will start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

With tackles, guards and centers all going through drills together, they need to excel in similar drills. Tackles especially need to ball out when it comes to bench press, 3-cone and the shuttle. Guards need to impress with the bench as well as the broad and vertical jumps. These events help to show their explosiveness needed to engage with defensive tackles trying to rush the quarterback. Centers can increase their draft stock with a good performance in the vertical jump, short shuttle and the bench press events.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

OL measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Alan Ali C TCU
Alex Forsyth C Oregon
Andrew Vorhees G USC
Anthony Bradford G LSU
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
Asim Richards OT North Carolina
Blake Freeland OT BYU
Braeden Daniels G Utah
Brent Laing G Minnesota Duluth
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Carter Warren OT Pitt
Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Earl Bostick Jr. OT Kansas
Emil Ekiyor Jr. G Alabama
Henry Bainivalu G Washington
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
Jake Andrews C Troy
Jarrett Patterson G Notre Dame
Jaxson Kirkland G Washington
Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin
John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota
John Ojukwu OT Boise State
Jon Gaines II G UCLA
Jordan McFadden OT Clemson
Jovaughn Gwyn G South Carolina
Juice Scruggs C Penn State
Luke Wypler C Ohio State
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
Mark Evans II OT Arkansas Pine Bluff
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
McClendon Curtis G Chattanooga
Nick Broeker G Mississippi
Nick Saldiveri OT Old Dominion
O'Cyrus Torrence G Florida
Olu Oluwatimi C Michigan
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern
Richard Gouraige OT Florida
Ricky Stromberg C Arkansas
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Sidy Sow G Eastern Michigan
Steve Avila G TCU
Tashawn Manning G Kentucky
TJ Bass G Oregon
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Warren McClendon OT Georgia

