OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 5. The offensive tackles will get the chance to impress NFL executives and coaches along with the running backs. Coverage of the events will start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

With tackles, guards and centers all going through drills together, they need to excel in similar drills. Tackles especially need to ball out when it comes to bench press, 3-cone and the shuttle. Guards need to impress with the bench as well as the broad and vertical jumps. These events help to show their explosiveness needed to engage with defensive tackles trying to rush the quarterback. Centers can increase their draft stock with a good performance in the vertical jump, short shuttle and the bench press events.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.