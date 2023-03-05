2023 ACC Tournament: Odds to win league title in Greensboro, NC

The first round of the ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ACC championship game, which will determine gets the conference’s automatic bid, will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The games will be televised on ACCN, ESPN, and ESPN2.

The No. 4-seeded Duke Blue Devils open as a somewhat surprising favorite to take home the ACC Tournament title, over seeds 1 through 3. The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 1 Miami Hurricanes are not far behind them on the odds board, and with the ACC’s many ups and downs this season, we won’t see the seeded order match the odds as we do in many other conference tournaments. The No. 3 Clemson Tigers are below even the UNC Tar Heels at +600.

Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 ACC Tournament.

Odds to win 2023 ACC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke: +280

Virginia: +300

Miami, FL: +340

UNC: +600

Clemson: +600

NC State: +1200

Pitt: +1400

Wake Forest: +4000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Syracuse: +10000

Florida State: +15000

Georgia Tech: +35000

Boston College: +35000

Notre Dame: +50000

Louisville: +100000