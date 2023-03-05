2023 Pac-12 Tournament: Odds to win league title in Las Vegas

The Pac-12 Conference Tournament is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada as teams face off at the T-Mobile Center beginning on Wednesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Pac-12 championship game will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Network, and in later rounds on ESPN.

The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins lead the pack on the odds board, with the Arizona Wildcats shortly behind. After those two, there is a fairly wide gap to get to the team with the third-highest odds, the USC Trojans, marking a major divide in the level of play in the Pac-12. The top four seeds receive a bye to the second round in the Pac-12 bracket, though there isn’t a marked divide between the fourth and fifth seeds on the odds board.

Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Odds to win 2023 Pac-12 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

UCLA: +110

Arizona: +210

USC: +800

Oregon: +1200

Arizona State: +1500

Washington State: +2000

Utah: +2500

Colorado: +4000

Washington: +10000

Stanford: +10000

Oregon State: +50000

Cal: +50000