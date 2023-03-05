2023 AAC Tournament: Odds to win league title in Fort Worth

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament is headed to Fort Worth, Texas, with No. 1 Houston leading the pack. The tourney tips off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9, and wraps up with the AAC championship game on Sunday, March 12 at 3:15 p.m. ET. The games will air on ESPNU, ESPN2, and ESPN.
The runaway favorite to cut down the nets at Dickies Arena is unsurprisingly No. 1 Houston, who could very well clinch itself the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As was expected, the Cougars were nearly flawless throughout league play in the regular season and only a handful of their AAC games were decided by single digits. Predictably following Houston is Memphis, who could be considered in the NCAA Tournament field of 68 at the moment, but could use a strong showing in Fort Worth to solidify that. The Tigers were the victims of a buzzer-beater against the Cougars in Sunday’s season finale and could very well give them another scare were they to meet in the title game.
Odds to win 2023 AAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Houston: -300
Memphis: +450
Cincinnati: +1200
Tulane: +2000
Wichita State: +3000
Temple: +3000
UCF: +4000
USF: +13000
SMU: +25000
Tulsa: +40000
ECU: +40000