2023 Big Ten Tournament: Odds to win league title in Chicago

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is headed Chi-Town. The tourney tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the United Center and wraps up with the championship game on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to watch on BTN in the earlier rounds and will air on CBS in the later rounds.

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers are still in the mix for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they might need to win three games in Chicago to get there. While they were three games clear of the field in one of the toughest conferences in America, their power rankings have dropped over the last three weeks.

Perhaps the second choice to Edey for National Player of the Year, Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Indiana Hoosiers leads the second choice team. IU played themselves off the bubble late in the season, but have used an improving defense and one of the nation’s best playmakers to close strong on the odds board.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Northwestern being less than 10-1. The Wildcats are heading back to the NCAA’s under Chris Collins yet again, and one of the feel-good stories in college hoops will look to keep it going in Indy.

Odds to win 2023 Big Ten Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue +150

Indiana +550

Michigan State +600

Maryland +650

Northwestern +900

Illinois +1200

Rutgers +2000

Iowa +2200

Penn State +2500

Michigan +2500

Wisconsin +6000

Ohio State +6000

Nebraska +25000

Minnesota +100000