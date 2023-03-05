2023 Big Ten Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The Big Ten Conference Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET and wraps up with a championship game on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The entire tournament will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and will air on BTN in the earlier rounds and CBS in the later rounds.

Seeds 11-14 will play in the first round, while No. 5-10 will get a bye to the second round, and No. 1-4 move to the quarterfinals. Here is the full bracket for the 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament.

2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Bracket

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 9 p.m., BTN

March 9 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan, noon, BTN

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Game 5: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Maryland, 9:00 p.m., BTN

March 10 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Purdue, noon, BTN

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Indiana, 9:00 p.m., BTN

March 11 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., CBS

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBS

March 12 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS