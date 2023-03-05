F1 live stream: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix via live stream

The 2023 Formula One season will get started on Sunday, March 5. F1 will be in Sakhir, Bahrain, and will run the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. The three practice sessions and qualifying were held between Friday and Saturday. Charles Leclerc is the reigning winner of this race, while Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 season, setting a record by winning 15 out of 22 races.

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. He is installed at -140 and is followed by Fernando Alonso (+350), Sergio Perez (+700), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1800).