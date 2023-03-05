 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Bahrain via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) during the second free practice session at the Bahrain International Circuit in the Sakhir desert area ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.&nbsp; Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 2023 Formula One season will get started on Sunday, March 5. F1 will be in Sakhir, Bahrain, and will run the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. The three practice sessions and qualifying were held between Friday and Saturday. Charles Leclerc is the reigning winner of this race, while Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 season, setting a record by winning 15 out of 22 races.

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. He is installed at -140 and is followed by Fernando Alonso (+350), Sergio Perez (+700), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1800).

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

