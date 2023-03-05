F1 results: Who won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday

The 2023 F1 season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit. The green flag drops at 10 a.m. ET and the race airs on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position on Sunday during qualifying and will be joined at the front by Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez. It will be an all-Ferrari second row with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sitting in the third and fourth positions. You can view the full starting grid below ahead of the race.

Verstappen entered 2023 as the favorite to win the season-long points title and to claim victory on Sunday in Bahrain. A year ago, he stumbled out of the gate in the season-opening race. He started second behind Leclerc, but finished 19th out of 20 racers after a fuel system issue. His teammate, Pérez, finished 18th after his own fuel system issue. Leclerc won the race and appeared set to give Verstappen a run for his money over the course of the season. It was not to be as Verstappen dominated most of the rest of the season to claim the title.

Verstappen is a heavy favorite to claim the checkered flag in this year’s race, heading into race day with -250 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc followed at +475, Pérez was +750, and then it was a sizable drop to Fernando Alonso at +1900.

We’ll update this with results as the race comes to a close ahead of noon ET.