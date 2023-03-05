When is the next F1 event after the Bahrain Grand Prix?

UPDATE: Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix to open the 2023 season. Sergio Pérez finished second and Fernando Alonso finished third.

The 2023 F1 season is officially underway. The drivers are racing at the Bahrain Grand Prix to open the season. Max Verstappen claimed the first pole of the season and was joined by teammate Sergio Pérez on the front row.

Once this race wraps, there will be a week off before the circuit returns to action. The next race on the schedule is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. That race weekend will open on Friday, March 17 with the first two practices. The third practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday, March 18, and the green flag will drop for the race on Sunday, March 19.

This marks the third running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race started in 2021, with Lewis Hamilton claiming the pole position and then winning the race comfortably by 21.825 seconds over Verstappen. Last year, Pérez claimed the pole position, but Verstappen came back from starting in the fourth position to win the race.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit runs 6.174 km (3.836 miles) and has 27 turns. The fastest lap in track history belongs to Hamilton, who ran a 1:30.734 lap during the 2021 race.