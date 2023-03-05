How to watch ‘The Fabelmans’ before the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards features one of the most balanced lists of nominees in recent memory, from blockbusters to indie films, all celebrated for their filmmaking achievements. Audiences can join this year’s Oscars as the ceremony airs on Sunday, March 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While some brand new films and visionaries may be appreciated at this year’s event, it should come as no surprise that director Steven Spielberg has again been nominated for his coming-of-age drama film titled, The Fabelmans.

The film marks one of the more personal pictures that Steven Spielberg has directed in his career, and it was generally well received by both critics and audiences alike. It’s hard to argue with the warm reception it produced, as the movie dives deep into family roots that made Spielberg the renowned filmmaker that he is today. The Fabelmans currently boasts a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% audience score to go alongside it.

It holds the fifth-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Best Picture at +2500, behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Top: Gun Maverick. But while it may not come away with the night's highest honor, there could be a feel-good ending for its visionary. Spielberg currently holds the best odds of winning Best Director at +600.

How to watch The Fabelmans

While The Fabelmans is not available to stream exclusively on a single platform, audiences can still purchase or rent the film on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.