How much will the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational receive in 2023

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational has reached weekend play. The best of the best, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2022 champ Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, are competing for one of the most coveted monetary prizes of the PGA TOUR season. As one of the TOUR’s new designated or “elevated” events, the total purse for this event is $20 million.
The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive $3.6 million, and the runner-up will earn $2.18 million. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The winner will also receive 550 FedExCup points, 67 OWGR points, and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour as well as an exemption into the 2024 Tournament of Champions.
Kurt Kitayama tops the leaderboard at -9 after three rounds, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at -8.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, courtesy of Golf Digest.
Win: $3,600,000
2: $2,180,000
3: $1,380,000
4: $980,000
5: $820,000
6: $725,000
7: $675,000
8: $625,000
9: $585,000
10: $545,000
11: $505,000
12: $465,000
13: $425,000
14: $385,000
15: $365,000
16: $345,000
17: $325,000
18: $305,000
19: $285,000
20: $265,000
21: $245,000
22: $225,000
23: $209,000
24: $193,000
25: $177,000
26: $161,000
27: $155,000
28: $149,000
29: $143,000
30: $137,000
31: $131,000
32: $125,000
33: $119,000
34: $114,000
35: $109,000
36: $104,000
37: $99,000
38: $95,000
39: $91,000
40: $87,000
41: $83,000
42: $79,000
43: $75,000
44: $71,000
45: $67,000
46: $63,000
47: $59,000
48: $55,800
49: $53,000
50: $51,400
51: $50,200
52: $49,000
53: $48,200
54: $47,400
55: $47,000
56: $46,600
57: $46,200
58: $45,800
59: $45,400
60: $45,000
61: $44,600
62: $44,200
63: $43,800
64: $43,400
65: $43,000