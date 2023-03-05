How much will the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational receive in 2023

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational has reached weekend play. The best of the best, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2022 champ Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, are competing for one of the most coveted monetary prizes of the PGA TOUR season. As one of the TOUR’s new designated or “elevated” events, the total purse for this event is $20 million.

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive $3.6 million, and the runner-up will earn $2.18 million. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The winner will also receive 550 FedExCup points, 67 OWGR points, and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour as well as an exemption into the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

Kurt Kitayama tops the leaderboard at -9 after three rounds, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at -8.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, courtesy of Golf Digest.

Win: $3,600,000

2: $2,180,000

3: $1,380,000

4: $980,000

5: $820,000

6: $725,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $585,000

10: $545,000

11: $505,000

12: $465,000

13: $425,000

14: $385,000

15: $365,000

16: $345,000

17: $325,000

18: $305,000

19: $285,000

20: $265,000

21: $245,000

22: $225,000

23: $209,000

24: $193,000

25: $177,000

26: $161,000

27: $155,000

28: $149,000

29: $143,000

30: $137,000

31: $131,000

32: $125,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $95,000

39: $91,000

40: $87,000

41: $83,000

42: $79,000

43: $75,000

44: $71,000

45: $67,000

46: $63,000

47: $59,000

48: $55,800

49: $53,000

50: $51,400

51: $50,200

52: $49,000

53: $48,200

54: $47,400

55: $47,000

56: $46,600

57: $46,200

58: $45,800

59: $45,400

60: $45,000

61: $44,600

62: $44,200

63: $43,800

64: $43,400

65: $43,000