Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Liverpool and Manchester United will face off for the second time this season in Matchday 26 action as the Reds will play host at Anfield. Liverpool are coming off a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace while the Red Devils are fresh off a 2-0 win over Newcastle in the EFL Cup final, notching their sixth EFL Cup title. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET with a broadcast available on the USA Network.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool v. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: +140

Draw: +260

Manchester United: +185

Moneyline pick: Manchester United +185

Liverpool are the slight favorites in this one as they’ll be hosting the match, but they’ll likely be missing a handful of key players for the battle at Anfield. Luis Diaz (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (muscle injury) are out until mid-March, while Darwin Nunez (shoulder), Ibrahima Konate (hamstring), and Joe Gomez (minor knock) could miss more time as well. Manchester United come in missing a few players with long-term injuries including Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Anthony Martial (hip), but nobody new on the list to report.

Their last meeting saw the Red Devils get out to an early lead with a 16th-minute goal from Jadon Sancho followed by a 53rd-minute score from Marcus Rashford that would prove to be the winner. Mo Salah put one in the net in the 81st minute for Liverpool but they were unable to find an equalizer.

Liverpool are trending up as they now find themselves in seventh place after hovering around ninth and 10th for the bulk of the season. They’ve now won two of their last three, while the Red Devils have notched three wins in their last four, with just one draw coming against Leeds earlier in February.

I’m inclined to lean toward United, as they’re in fantastic form especially after a 2-1 win over Barcelona to knock the Spanish giants out of the Europa League. Liverpool are coming off a 5-2 blowout in Champions League play against Real Madrid and will have a mountain to climb in the second leg of that series on the road. Take Man United to get all three points at Anfield.