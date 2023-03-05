AS Roma vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Roma will face off at home against Juventus as Serie A continues into Matchday 25 this weekend. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona while Juventus took down Torino with a 4-2 score in their last Serie A match. Both teams are still alive in the Europa League, having advanced to the round of 16 last week. This matchup is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET from Stadio Olimpico, with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AS Roma v. Juventus

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AS Roma: +175

Draw: +195

Juventus: +170

Moneyline pick: Draw +195

Juventus have been doing their best to salvage their season after being handed a 15-point deduction following an investigation that found financial wrongdoings in the club’s recent history. They sat in third place before the punishment was imposed, falling to 10th after the deduction. Now sitting in eighth place, they’re once again eyeing European qualification with 14 matches left in the campaign as they sit just six points out of sixth place, which is the last spot in the table to offer any kind of berth into European play.

Roma haven’t been able to get a win over Juve since August of 2020, when they escaped Allianz Stadium with a 3-1 result. Since then, Juventus have won three times while the other two ended in draws.

Juventus haven’t lost in Serie A play since January 29 when they dropped a 2-0 result to Monza in the aftermath of their punishment from the Italian Football Federation, and they’ll look to keep that alive. Dusan Vlahovic leads the team this season with eight goals, while Arkadiusz Milik isn’t far behind with six on the campaign. Roma are led by Paulo Dybala with eight goals and six assists, while Tammy Abraham has six goals and three assists on the campaign.

With both teams in excellent form, take a draw as the safe bet between these two sides.