What time is the 2023 Pennzoil 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 5 with the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on Fox.com/live. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just about three hours.

The first two stages are both 80 laps, with the final stage increasing to 107. Last year’s race went seven laps into overtime. Alex Bowman finally took the win in 3:29:50. Kyle Larson won in 2021 in 2:52:07. Joey Logano won back-to-back Pennzoil 400s in 2019 and 2020. In the first, he finished in 2:35:11 and then won in 2:5:11 the following year.

Kyle Busch has the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600 and is followed by Larson (+700), Ross Chastain (+800), Logano (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000). Bowman is a longshot to repeat as the winner with +2000 odds.