NASCAR results: Who won the Pennzoil 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR runs the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag dropped at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox, and the field is racing its way to the checkered flag.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

A year ago, Alex Bowman won the race in overtime after a late-race crash involving Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones. Bowman won the first stage while Ross Chastain won the second stage. This came after Christopher Bell won pole position. Kyle Larson joined him on the front row and finished second in the race.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano entered Sunday’s race as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both were installed at +600, and were followed by Ryan Blaney at +700 and William Byron and Kyle Larson at +800. Two days prior, Busch won the Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the track.