NASCAR results: Who won the Pennzoil 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2023 Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR runs the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag dropped at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox, and the field is racing its way to the checkered flag.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

A year ago, Alex Bowman won the race in overtime after a late-race crash involving Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones. Bowman won the first stage while Ross Chastain won the second stage. This came after Christopher Bell won pole position. Kyle Larson joined him on the front row and finished second in the race.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano entered Sunday’s race as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both were installed at +600, and were followed by Ryan Blaney at +700 and William Byron and Kyle Larson at +800. Two days prior, Busch won the Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the track.

2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Joey Logano 22
2 William Byron 24
3 Ryan Blaney 12
4 Ty Gibbs 54
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Kyle Larson 5
7 Brad Keselowski 6
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Austin Cindric 2
10 Christopher Bell 20
11 Alex Bowman 48
12 Denny Hamlin 11
13 Bubba Wallace 23
14 Kevin Harvick 4
15 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
16 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Erik Jones 43
23 A.J. Allmendinger 16
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Noah Gragson 42
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Justin Haley 31
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 J.J. Yeley 15
30 Cody Ware 51
31 Ryan Preece 41
32 Josh Berry 9
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Tyler Reddick 45
36 Harrison Burton 21

