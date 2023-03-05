How to watch BattleHawks vs. Defenders in XFL Week 3

The D.C. Defenders will host the St. Louis BattleHawks in XFL Week 3. Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington DC is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. We’ll break down the full details on how to watch this game — via TV or live stream — in the section below.

BattleHawks vs. Defenders

With both teams holding a perfect 2-0 record, the Battlehawks and Defenders stand with the Houston Roughnecks as the three remaining unbeatens in the XFL. However, St. Louis and D.C. have gotten those wins in very different ways. The Battlehawks relied on the efficiency of QB A.J. McCarron (64.5% completions, 374 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT) to achieve two road comebacks, while the Defenders used a stout defense and stable of running backs to secure their two wins. This should be an exciting matchup with one team’s unbeaten record set to come to an end. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Defenders favored by two points on their home field.

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream, ESPN+

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: Audi Field — Washington, DC

Moneyline: Defenders -150, BattleHawks +130