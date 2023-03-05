How to watch Brahmas vs. Roughnecks in XFL Week 3

The Houston Roughnecks will host the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 3 of the XFL season. Kickoff from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5.

Below, we’ll break down how to watch this primetime XFL matchup on TV and/or live stream.

Brahmas vs. Roughnecks

The Roughnecks (2-0) are one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the XFL. Make no mistake about it, they are widely considered the team to beat in this league. Houston is known for its aggressive defense while leading the league in sacks and tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, the Brahmas (1-1) will look to keep their momentum after a convincing 30-12 win at Orlando last week. San Antonio currently has the league’s top rusher in Kalen Ballage, and Brahmas QB Jack Coan is tied for the most touchdown passes in the first two weeks. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Roughnecks are favored by 4 points.

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

Moneyline: Roughnecks -190, Brahmas +160