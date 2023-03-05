How to watch Guardians vs. Renegades in XFL Week 3

The Arlington Renegades will host the Orlando Guardians in Week 3 of the XFL season. Kickoff on Sunday, March 5 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET while airing on FX. We’ll break down how to watch this matchup, via TV and/or live stream, in the section below.

Guardians vs. Renegades

The Guardians (0-2) have had a tough start to the season, suffering two defeats by a margin of at least 28 points. The challenge continues for Orlando as it travels to face the Renegades (1-1) in Week 3. Arlington is eager to bounce back after a 23-14 loss against Houston in the previous week. The Renegades are expected to debut a new quarterback, as former NFL journeyman Kyle Sloter will take the reigns. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Renegades are substantial 8.5-point favorites.

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream, ESPN+

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: Choctaw Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Moneyline: Guardians +340, Renegades -425