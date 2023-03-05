Full preview for Missouri Valley Championship game between Bradley-Drake

The championship for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will feature the No. 1 Bradley Braves vs. the No. 2 Drake Bulldogs in the final game on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

These two split the regular season series.

No. 2 Drake 26-7 (15-5 MVC), 67 NET, 77 KenPom

With MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries leading the charge, Drake sliced right through the back half of its league schedule and fell just short of winning the regular season title. The Bulldogs had a fairly easy time getting to the league title game, taking down Murray State by 12 in the quarterfinals on Friday before putting down Southern Illinois 65-52 in the semifinals on Saturday. A win would earn Drake its sixth NCAA Tournament bid in program history and second in three seasons.

No. 1 Bradley 25-8 (16-4 MVC), 59 NET, 81 KenPom

Fighting through a competitive MVC this year, Bradley rattled off 10 straight victories to end the regular season and defeated Drake in the finale to win the regular season title. The Braves handled Northern Iowa in its quarterfinal matchup on Friday before edging Indiana State 71-70 in the semifinals on Saturday to earn a spot in the title game. A win would earn Bradley its 10 NCAA Tournament bid in program history and its first since 2019.

How to watch the MVC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus

Odds for MVC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Drake -1

Point total: 131

Moneyline: Drake -115, Bradley -105

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bradley +200

Drake: +170