Full preview for Sun Belt Championship game between South Alabama-Louisiana

The championship for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will feature the No. 8 South Alabama Jaguars vs. the No. 2 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the final game on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Louisiana 25-7 (13-5 Sun Belt), 91 NET, 95 KenPom

Louisiana entered the Sun Belt Tournament as the odds-on favorite and is just one win away from living up to that billing and cutting down the nets in Pensacola. Led by Jordan Brown, the Ragin’ Cajuns made a big leap from its 16-win campaign a year ago and came up just short of taking the Sun Belt regular season title. The team made light work of Georgia Southern in the quarterfinals on Saturday before denying Texas State an upset bid in a 64-58 victory on Sunday. A victory here would clinch Louisiana its 11th trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history and its first since 2014.

No. 8 South Alabama 18-15 (9-9 Sun Belt), 108 NET, 95 KenPom

South Alabama made some noise in Pensacola as a surprise team over the weekend and has now reached tonight’s league title game. After sending Appalachian State home on Thursday, the Jaguars pulled a stunner by beating down No. 1 seed Southern Miss 78-61 on Saturday. With that upset under their belt, they were able to cruise to a 75-66 victory over James Madison in the semifinals on Sunday. A win would clinch South Alabama its ninth NCAA Tournament berth in program history and first since 2008.

How to watch the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: TEAM -XXX

Point total: XX

Moneyline: FAVORITE -XXX, UNDERDOG +XXX

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Louisiana: +130

South Alabama: +850