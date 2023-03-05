Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 5

We’ve got 10 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action tipping off at 1 p.m. ET as part of ABC’s afternoon doubleheader. 10 games means plenty of choices for bettors when it comes to player props, so here’s a few of our favorites for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Damian Lillard over 34.5 points vs. Magic (-115)

Anfernee Simons remains out with an ankle injury, so Lillard should see even more shots than usual. He’s gone over this line two of the last four games, including a 71-point explosion against the Rockets. The Magic struggle to defend the three-point line, and that’s where Lillard can really heat up from. The Blazers point guard is attempting to will his team into the play-in picture and should dominate Orlando Sunday.

Chris Paul over 9.5 assists vs. Mavericks (-105)

The veteran point guard has been able to settle into his most natural role of late, going over this line in the last two contests. Kevin Durant’s addition, along with Devin Booker’s recent form, has allowed Paul to focus on distributing the ball more. He should reach double-digit assists against Dallas in a pivotal Western Conference matchup for both teams.

Julius Randle under 8.5 rebounds vs. Celtics (-105)

Since Mitchell Robinson returned to the lineup for the Knicks, Randle has seen his rebounding numbers drop. He’s averaging 6.6 boards per game over the last five, and has gone under this line four times. Boston has enough size on the interior to fend off Randle, who will likely focus more on scoring the ball in this division contest than grabbing rebounds. Take the under here.