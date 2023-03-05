NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 5

We’ve got seven games as part of Sunday’s main DFS slate, which gives us enough options when it comes to value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

Thomas is coming off a horrendous showing where he managed just 4.0 DKFP in seven minutes of action. The shooting guard will want to bounce back from this outing, and the Hornets are the perfect opponent for him to get right. Prior to his most recent clunker, Thomas was averaging 14.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over the previous six games. He should have a bigger role Sunday and deliver strong value at this price.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,300

Aldama should have a bigger role for this team with Brandon Clarke done for the year due to an Achilles tear. The Grizzlies are still without Steven Adams, so Aldama needs to take advantage of this opportunity. When he gets heavy minutes, the big man delivers strong fantasy value. In two recent games where he played 30+ minutes, Aldama tallied 39.0 and 32.0 DKFP. Look for him to have similar production tonight.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $3,600

The Jazz rookie might be the best play on the board Sunday. Agbaji has been inserted into the starting lineup as the Jazz try to evaluate their young guys and he’s done fairly well. He’s topped 20 DKFP in three of his last five games, and has six straight games with at least 15 DKFP. With Lauri Markkanen out and Collin Sexton still sidelined, Agbaji should see more shots against a poor Thunder team Sunday night. At this price, he’s hard to pass on.