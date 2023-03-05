Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns (35-29) will look to keep their winning ways going when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks (33-31) in the first game of Sunday’s NBA slate. This matchup pits former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against one another after both were dealt by the Nets at the trade deadline.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton is questionable with a knee injury. The Mavericks have listed Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans as probable.

The Mavericks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 232.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +1

Phoenix is rolling at the moment with Durant playing excellent basketball even in his limited minutes. Devin Booker is starting to heat up, and Ayton’s status shouldn’t impact the team too much given its emphasis on perimeter scoring. The Mavericks are coming off a steller game from Irving and Luka Doncic but still might not have enough around the two guards to be considered a title threat. Dallas is 14-28-2 ATS as a favorite this season, with a 10-18-2 ATS record as the home favorite. Take the Suns to cover and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

The Suns are 3-3 on the under is the last six games, while the Mavericks have gone over their totals in three of the last five games. Dallas tends to be a defensive minded team at home, and Phoenix will lose a bit of its offensive juice if Ayton sits. With a relatively higher total, the under is the move.