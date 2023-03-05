Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors (34-30) begin a three-game road trip Sunday afternoon when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (30-34) in a division matchup. The Warriors are on a five-game win streak and are starting to find their championship mojo, while the Lakers have gone 3-2 in their last five games. LA beat Golden State in the most recent meeting between the clubs.

Stephen Curry is officially listed as probable after missing time with a leg injury. He’ll be back in this game. D’Angelo Russell remains out for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis is probable with a foot injury.

The Warriors are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 235.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5

Golden State has a poor road record even with Curry this season, but it appears this team has turned a corner during the recent win streak. The Warriors went 5-0 ATS over their last five games and are now getting their best player back. The Lakers won two of the three meetings between these teams but those games were without Curry. LA is .500 ATS as the home team and as the home favorite but the Warriors are the play here.

Over/Under: Under 235

Even with these teams featuring some excellent scorers, the under is the safer pick on this total. The Warriors have gone under the total in six straight games, showing they’ve gotten back to their defensive roots. The Lakers have gone under the total in four of the last six games. Over the last six games, these teams rank near the middle of the league in scoring. This game should be close but the under is the move.