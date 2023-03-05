Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Wizards on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-18) will take on the Washington Wizards (30-33) in the second game of a back-to-back set for both teams. The Bucks saw their 16-game winning streak end Saturday at the hands of the 76ers, while the Wizards are coming off a loss to Toronto.

Khris Middleton is likely to sit this game as the Bucks continue to manage his knee injury. For now, everyone else appears to be good to go for both sides.

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228.

Bucks vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

The Wizards have a strong 8-3 ATS record with no rest, but the Bucks are slightly better in the same category with a 7-0-1 ATS mark. Milwaukee does have to travel for this game, so that could play a factor but Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will want to bounce back from yesterday’s gut-wrenching loss. The Wizards are fighting for play-in positioning and have the firepower to make this game competitive but the Bucks should come out more hungry here. Take them to win and cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 228

The first meeting between these teams went under this total, while the second one two days later went over. The Bucks have gone over the total in two straight but went under in two games prior to that. The Wizards have gone over in three straight but had four unders in a row prior to that. With both teams coming in off a game Saturday, fatigue should play a factor. If there are some players resting as well, that could further help this total go under.