Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) and Los Angeles Clippers (33-33) meet Sunday evening with both teams trending down in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies lost Brandon Clarke for the season with an Achilles injury and will be without Ja Morant for at least two games as he tries to work through some personal struggles off the court. The Clippers have lost five straight games and find themselves in the No. 8 spot, just one game up on the No. 9 Jazz.

Clarke is out for this game, as is Morant. Dillon Brooks is also serving a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The Clippers should get Kawhi Leonard back, although Norman Powell remains out. Ivica Zubac is once again questionable with a calf issue.

The Clippers are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7

The Grizzlies have enough talent to make this somewhat competitive, but the Clippers desperately need a win. LA has not been a strong home team, so this will be an interesting test. Leonard coming back in will boost the Clippers, while the Grizzlies are down two starters and another key rotation player. Take LA to get the job done and cover this spread late Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 228

With Morant out, the Grizzlies lose a lot of juice offensively. Brooks being out hurts the team defensively. The Clippers have hit the under in two of their last three games after previously having four straight overs. LA should shore up defensively and lock in on the likes of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., forcing inexperienced players around them to step up. Look for the Clippers to pull away late here, and keep this total under the line.