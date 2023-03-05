Picks, predictions for Houston vs. Memphis on Sunday, March 5

The No. 1 Houston Cougars take on the Memphis Tigers in a matchup of the top two AAC teams on Sunday, March 5. The game will air on XXX at noon ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Houston vs. Memphis odds

Spread: Houston -5.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: UH -230, Memphis +195

Houston (28-2, 16-1 AAC) is projected to get a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 1-ranked team in the country beat Memphis earlier this season, 72-64, at home. Houston ranks third in adjusted offensive efficiency and eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, allowing opponents 56.2 points per game (2nd in the nation) while putting up 76.3 points per game (69th in the nation) at a 47.1% rate from the field (45th in the nation).

Memphis (23-7, 13-4 AAC) gets home court advantage in this matchup. The Tigers are projected to be a No. 9 seed come March, but that could shift based on this game as well as the conference tournament. The Tigers enter having won six of their last seven games, with the seventh being the loss to Houston. They rank 34th overall at KenPom, breaking the top 50 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Pick: Memphis +5.5

The Tigers kept it tight in these two teams’ first matchup before Houston ran away with it at the end. Now that Memphis has home court advantage and very high stakes as they try to avoid the edge of the bubble, the Tigers should be able to keep it even closer. I’ll take Memphis to cover.