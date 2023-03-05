Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Penn State on Sunday, March 5

The Penn State Nittany Lions will attempt to make a push into the bubble as they face the No. 21 Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday, March 5. The game will air on BTN at noon ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Penn State -2.5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Penn State -130, Maryland +110

Maryland (20-10, 11-8 B1G) ranks 20th at KenPom and 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Terps are fresh off of a loss to Ohio State that was preceded by a win over Northwestern. They are currently projected to grab a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and rank fifth in Big Ten standings. The last time these two teams faced off, Maryland won 74-68 at home.

Penn State (18-12, 9-10 B1G) is right on the bubble, listed as one of the Last Four In at ESPN. They would get a No. 11 play-in game as one of the First Four. The Lions are 47th overall at KenPom and rank 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency, though their defensive efficiency does not crack the top 100. They recently grabbed a road win over Northwestern.

The Pick: Penn State -2.5

The Nittany Lions have picked up some momentum at the end of the season, and as they take on the Terps at home, they should be able to cover. Maryland is just 2-8 on the road this season and just suffered a shocking loss to OSU. I’ll take the team with more to play for and more to lose here.