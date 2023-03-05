Picks, predictions for Illinois vs. No. 5 Purdue on Sunday, March 5

The final day of the Big Ten’s regular season schedule will feature the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers playing host to the Illinois Fighting Illini at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Illinois vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -8

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Purdue -345, Illinois +285

Illinois (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) enters the final day of the regular season in a seven-way tie for second in the Big Ten standings and is trying to secure a favorable seed for the league tournament later this week. The team stayed afloat by outlasting Michigan in a 91-87 double overtime victory on Thursday. Clinging onto a one-point lead in the final seconds of OT, Terrence Shannon Jr. was able to effectively shut the door by drilling three clutch free throws. He finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Purdue (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) is looking for one final win before entering the Big Ten tourney as the one-seed and last edged Wisconsin in a 63-61 road victory on Thursday. This was a back-and-forth affair throughout the entire evening and the Boilermakers were simply able to get the to outlast the Badgers to escape Madison with the win. Zach Edey put up 17 points and 19 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Illinois +8

Illinois has more to play for this afternoon and a victory over Purdue would go a long way in terms of potential tiebreaker scenarios. The Boilermakers haven’t exactly played its most crisp basketball over the past few weeks and may be lulled into a malaise knowing that it already has the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tourney locked up. Take the Illini to cover as a road underdog.