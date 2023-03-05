Picks, predictions for Nebraska vs. Iowa on Sunday, March 5

Head coach Fran McCaffery will see of at least one of his sons on Senior Day as the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, March 5 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m., and the game will air on Big Ten Network. His oldest son Connor McCaffery is set to leave the team, while it appears younger son and redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will return next season despite having completed four seasons in Iowa City.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nebraska vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -11.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Iowa -710, Nebraska +480

Iowa (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) brings one of the best offenses in the country, third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency via KenPom, but just 150th in the same category defensively. They’ve picked up a pair of Quad 1 wins over Michigan State and Indiana in their last two games to alleviate all doubt about their NCAA Tournament status however.

Nebraska (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) has limped home to the finish, but defeated Michigan State as well on Tuesday night for Senior Night. They can struggle to score for long stretches (305th nationally in three-point percentage, 352nd in free throws), despite the efforts of senior forward Derrick Walker (13.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg). Walker is shooting 58.9% from the field in his sixth year of collegiate eligibility.

The Pick: Iowa -11.5

Emotions will be running high on a team that has been largely a family operation the past several years. Expect the Hawkeyes to come out flying and commit to moving defensively during their last game of the season. This could turn into a blowout without much assistance.