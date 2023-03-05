Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Indiana on Sunday, March 5

The Michigan Wolverines face off against the Indiana Hoosiers to finish off the Big Ten regular season on Sunday, March 5. The game will air on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -4.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Indiana -195, Michigan +165

Michigan (17-13, 11-8 B1G) fell to Illinois in their latest game after winning three in a row. Ranked 41st overall at KenPom, the Wolverines currently fall in ESPN’s Next Four Out, which means they have an uphill battle heading into the Big Ten Tournament. A win here against a ranked Indiana would be a huge help to their case as well as their seeding in the conference tournament.

Indiana (20-10, 11-8 B1G) will look to grab the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a win here. The Hoosiers rank 30th at KenPom and are projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After taking down top-seeded Purdue twice, IU has a solid chance of being the Big Ten tournament champion this season. They will get home court advantage.

The last time these two teams faced off, Indiana won by one point in Ann Arbor.

The Pick: Michigan +4.5

I like Michigan to keep it close here. The Wolverines’ season may be on the line as they head to Bloomington right on the outside of the bubble ahead of a tough conference tournament. They were able to keep it within one point last time, so I’ll take Michigan to cover here.