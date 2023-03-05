How to watch Revolution 2023

AEW will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Revolution coming live from the Chase Center in San Francisco. This event will take place on Sunday, March 5 and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

Revolution is the company’s annual spring pay-per-view and this year’s show will be the fourth edition of the event. Eight matches will headline the show, including five matches with titles on the line.

How to watch Revolution

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Zero Hour’ pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on Revolution

The main event of this year’s Revolution pay-per-view will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. This feud stems back to the weeks following Full Gear last November, where MJF turned on Danielson’s mentor William Regal and hit him in the back of the head with brass knuckles. At the onset of the new year, the champ would put the veteran through a series of matches to earn the title opportunity, one that he would successfully complete over the next several weeks. They will now face each other for an hour, where whoever picks up the most falls in that period will win.

The biggest grudge match on the card will feature Jon Moxley facing “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death match, where you must first pin your opponent and then have them down for a 10-count to be declared the winner. This beef stems back to a match between the two in October, where Page suffered a legitimate concussion and was put on the shelf. Returning after Full Gear, he confronted Moxley about it and the two have been feuding ever since. They’ve split a pair of matches since the beginning of the new year, so this should serve as the proverbial rubber match.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will have her first pay-per-view title defense when facing both Saraya and Ruby Soho in a triple-threat match. In recent weeks, Saraya and Toni Storm have joined forces to target AEW “originals” like Hayter and former champ Britt Baker. Caught in the middle of this is Soho, who has championship aspirations of her own but has been pulled between the two sides. We’ll see how this plays out and if there’s any swerves.

The Revolution card will also feature three other title matches as well as Ricky Starks facing Chris Jericho and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry facing Christian Cage in a no holds barred match.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (Iron Man match)

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy/Danhausen

AEW World Trios Championship - The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

TNT Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside)

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (No Holds Barred match)

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes

*Card subject to change