Full card for Revolution 2023

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Sunday, March 5 with Revolution airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

The main event of this year’s Revolution pay-per-view will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. This feud stems back to the weeks following Full Gear last November, where MJF turned on Danielson’s mentor William Regal and hit him in the back of the head with brass knuckles.

At the onset of the new year, the champ would put the veteran through a series of matches to earn the title opportunity, one that he would successfully complete over the next several weeks. They will now face each other for an hour, where whoever picks up the most falls in that period will win. With this match guaranteed to last an hour long, expect it to begin not later than 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of matches set to take place at the Chase Center for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (Iron Man match)

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy/Danhausen

AEW World Trios Championship - The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

TNT Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside)

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (No Holds Barred match)

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes

*Card subject to change