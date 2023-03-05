What time does Revolution 2023 start?

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday when presenting Revolution 2023 live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The ‘Zero Hour’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report. The main event will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. With that matchup guaranteed to last one hour, expect it to begin no later than 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the current list of matches for Sunday’s Revolution card:

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (Iron Man match)

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy/Danhausen

AEW World Trios Championship - The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

TNT Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside)

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (No Holds Barred match)

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes

*Card subject to change