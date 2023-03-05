Revolution 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in San Francisco

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Revolution coming live from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Bleacher Report.

The main event of the show will feature AEW World Champion MJF putting his belt on the line when facing Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $1,00 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

How many falls will MJF win?

0-1

2

3

4 or more

How many falls will Bryan Danielson win?

0-1

2

3

4 or more

Will a fall be decided by submission?

Yes or No

Both men have their own submission finishers, so someone is definitely tapping at some point during the match.

Will a fall be decided by disqualification?

Yes or No

Will MJF use the Dynamite Diamond Ring during the match?

Yes or No

How many total successful falls will there be?

1-3

4-5

5-7

8+

There’s a possibility that both men will emulate the Wrestlemania 12 Iron Man match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart by going the distance without a fall. I think they’ll go the opposite and the falls will be fast and furious throughout the hour.

How many falls will MJF win with the Salt of the Earth Finisher?

0

1

2

3 or more

Will Blackpool Combat Club interfere?

Yes or No

I think the BCC will interfere to Danielson’s chagrin, possibly setting up some friction in the group for after the pay-per-view.

Who will win the match?

MJF

Bryan Danielson

No Declared Winner

Either man could walk out of the Chase Center with the belt but it’s hard to imagine the company pulling the plug on MJF’s reign this early. By hook or by crook, MJF retains.