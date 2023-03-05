When is the next AEW pay-per-view after Revolution 2023?

The AEW is heading to the Bay Area this evening for the Revolution pay-per-view coming live from from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. While the show should be exciting, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, AEW’s next pay-per-view will most likely be Double or Nothing once again emanating from T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV, during Memorial Day weekend in May. Co-owner Tony Khan indicated in an interview earlier this month that Double or Nothing will remain a Memorial Day staple on the company’s calendar for years to come and that it will remain in Las Vegas.

Double or Nothing debuted in 2019 as the company’s inaugural pay-per-view and this year’s show will be a milestone fifth edition of the event. In previous years, the show has usually featured either a Casino battle royal or a Casino ladder match, where the winner receives a future shot at the world title. Last year’s show featured the finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and there has yet to be word if that will return this year.