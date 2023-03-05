Live updates from Revolution 2023

AEW is back on pay-per-view on tonight with Revolution airing live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. The ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and the main card will start afterwards at 8 p.m. ET. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report.

The main event of this year’s Revolution pay-per-view will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. This feud between the young upstart champ and the veteran has been brewing for months and will now be settled in a one-hour marathon where whoever picks up the most falls in that period wins the title. You can enter answer questions about the main event and win DK Dollars in a $25,000 free-to-play pool courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eight other matches will also line the card with four of them having titles on the line. Follow along as we’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer some of our thoughts below.

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (Iron Man match)

Result: TBD

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

Result: TBD

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy/Danhausen

Result: TBD

AEW World Trios Championship - The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

Result: TBD

TNT Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Result: TBD

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Result: TBD

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside)

Result: TBD

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (No Holds Barred match)

Result: TBD

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes

Result: TBD