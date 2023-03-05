Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 5

We’ve got 10 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with doubleheaders on ABC in the afternoon and ESPN in the evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 5
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
Deandre Ayton (knee) - questionable
Terrence Rosse (toe) - probable
If Ayton sits, Jock Landale and Torrey Craig will get more minutes in the interior for Phoenix. Ross coming back in will take some minutes away from Josh Okogie.
Davis Bertans (calf) - probable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - probable
Both stretch bigs should be in for Dallas, which will take some playing time away from Dwight Powell and Christian Wood.
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - questionable
If Haliburton doesn’t suit up, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will be getting more minutes for the Pacers.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Stephen Curry (leg) - probable
The point guard is set to return, which likely pushes Jordan Poole to the bench for the Warriors.
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Russell remains out, meaning Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves are the primary backcourt options for the Lakers.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
P.J. Washington (foot) - probable
Washington is back in, which will take some playing time away from JT Thor in this Charlotte rotation.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable
Gary Harris (groin) - questionable
If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero is the focal point of this Orlando offense. Harris being out would mean more minutes for rotation pieces like Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
Keldon Johnson (foot) - expected to be available
Devin Vassell (injury management) - expected to be available
San Antonio’s best players should be available but whether they play much remains to be seen.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Lauri Markkanen (illness) - OUT
With Markkanen out, Walker Kessler will be the primary big man for Utah. Kelly Olynyk will see more minutes as the stretch forward.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal, protocols) - available
SGA is back, but the Thunder might not expose him unnecessarily. Despite being in the play-in picture, Oklahoma City would rather tank and SGA would hurt that agenda. If he doesn’t play much, Josh Giddey will have higher usage.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - questionable
Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT
Al Horford is set to start with Williams out. If Brogdon doesn’t play, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will see more playing time.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
Khris Middleton (injury management) - unlikely to play
Middleton has typically sat on the second night of back-to-back sets, so he’s set to miss this game.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Ja Morant (suspension) - OUT
Dillon Brooks (suspension) - OUT
Brandon Clarke (Achilles) - OUT, done for season
Things have gone from bad to worse for Memphis. Morant is under league investigation and is suspended two games. Brooks picked up his 16th technical and is out this game. Clarke is out for the season for an Achilles tear. Tyus Jones, David Roddy and Santi Aldama will be the replacements in this game for those respective players but only Aldama will have some staying power in fantasy/DFS formats.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available
Ivica Zubac (calf) - questionable
Leonard comes back in and will take some opportunities away from Paul George. If Zubac is out, that’ll mean more playing time for Mason Plumlee.