Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 5

We’ve got 10 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with doubleheaders on ABC in the afternoon and ESPN in the evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 5

Deandre Ayton (knee) - questionable

Terrence Rosse (toe) - probable

If Ayton sits, Jock Landale and Torrey Craig will get more minutes in the interior for Phoenix. Ross coming back in will take some minutes away from Josh Okogie.

Davis Bertans (calf) - probable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - probable

Both stretch bigs should be in for Dallas, which will take some playing time away from Dwight Powell and Christian Wood.

Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - questionable

If Haliburton doesn’t suit up, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will be getting more minutes for the Pacers.

Stephen Curry (leg) - probable

The point guard is set to return, which likely pushes Jordan Poole to the bench for the Warriors.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Russell remains out, meaning Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves are the primary backcourt options for the Lakers.

P.J. Washington (foot) - probable

Washington is back in, which will take some playing time away from JT Thor in this Charlotte rotation.

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable

Gary Harris (groin) - questionable

If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero is the focal point of this Orlando offense. Harris being out would mean more minutes for rotation pieces like Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke.

Keldon Johnson (foot) - expected to be available

Devin Vassell (injury management) - expected to be available

San Antonio’s best players should be available but whether they play much remains to be seen.

Lauri Markkanen (illness) - OUT

With Markkanen out, Walker Kessler will be the primary big man for Utah. Kelly Olynyk will see more minutes as the stretch forward.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal, protocols) - available

SGA is back, but the Thunder might not expose him unnecessarily. Despite being in the play-in picture, Oklahoma City would rather tank and SGA would hurt that agenda. If he doesn’t play much, Josh Giddey will have higher usage.

Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - questionable

Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT

Al Horford is set to start with Williams out. If Brogdon doesn’t play, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will see more playing time.

Khris Middleton (injury management) - unlikely to play

Middleton has typically sat on the second night of back-to-back sets, so he’s set to miss this game.

Ja Morant (suspension) - OUT

Dillon Brooks (suspension) - OUT

Brandon Clarke (Achilles) - OUT, done for season

Things have gone from bad to worse for Memphis. Morant is under league investigation and is suspended two games. Brooks picked up his 16th technical and is out this game. Clarke is out for the season for an Achilles tear. Tyus Jones, David Roddy and Santi Aldama will be the replacements in this game for those respective players but only Aldama will have some staying power in fantasy/DFS formats.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available

Ivica Zubac (calf) - questionable

Leonard comes back in and will take some opportunities away from Paul George. If Zubac is out, that’ll mean more playing time for Mason Plumlee.