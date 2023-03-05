Pick on the total for Houston-Memphis on March 5

It is a classic battle of the tortoise and the hare on Sunday in Tennessee when the Memphis Tigers play host to the Houston Cougars.

Houston Cougars (-5.5, 146.5) vs. Memphis Tigers

Memphis entered the weekend 10th in the country in total possessions per game while Houston entered 334th out of 363 Division I teams.

The key in many cases to winning a tempo war is ball security and Houston has the advantage in that department, committing a turnover on 13.2% of possessions in games away from home, which is the lowest road turnover rate in the country.

Memphis is 278th in the country in turnovers per possession at home, which will lead to a lot of dead possessions against a defense that is hard to penetrate without giving the ball away.

For the fifth time in the last six seasons, Houston is in the top five nationally in points allowed on a per play basis, and have allowed more than 71 points just once this season.

Beyond the full season numbers, Houston has not allowed an opponent to score more than 66 points in eight straight games, which includes a 72-64 win over Memphis, though that was a game in which Memphis leading scorer and point guard Kendric Davis missed.

The return of Davis should help the team take care of the ball as Memphis lost the turnover battle with 18 turnovers to Memphis’ 11, but the team still only managed 64 points while grabbing grabbing four more rebounds than Houston and shooting 6-of-15 from 3-point range.

Overall, Memphis is 146th in the country in rebound rate with only one player averaging more than 4.6 rebounds per game while Houston is sixth in the country in rebound rate.

The Houston defense dominating games is one of the few things that has been consistent this college basketball season and have already shown once that they can slow down Memphis, and Houston will get the game played at their speed once again on Sunday.

The Play: Houston vs. Memphis Under 146.5

