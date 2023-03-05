Charles Leclerc’s car shuts down on Lap 41 of 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix [VIDEO]

F1 fans know the problems Ferrari had last season managing races, but this 2023 season was supposed to be one for change with a new team president in charge. Technically, something did change for Ferrari but it had nothing to do with race strategy.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s top driver and listed at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Bahrain Grand Prix, experienced a full engine shutdown on Lap 41 of the 2023 opener to effectively end his race. This isn’t the first time Leclerc has had issues with Ferrari but it’s one of the few times his car has failed him well into the race. You can hear the disappointment in his voice as his radio picks up his frustration.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were expected to help Ferrari contend with Red Bull for the constructors championship, and Leclerc is among those who could upend Max Verstappen as the driver’s champion.

One thing going for Leclerc is something similar happened to Verstappen last year in Bahrain when the eventual champion finished 19th. There’s still a long way to go but this has been a rough start to 2023 for Leclerc and Ferrari.