F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Saudi Arabian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of Netherland and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates the victory after the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 05, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The 2023 F1 season is officially underway and Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last year. The Red Bull driver won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in convincing fashion after claiming the pole position a day earlier. Teammate Sergio Pérez finished second and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso claimed the third spot on the podium. Charles Leclerc finished a disappointing 19th when his engine shut down on lap 41.

The drivers will now head to Saudi Arabia for the next race on the schedule. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix runs in two weeks on March 19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Max Verstappen is the defending champion of the race and opens as the favorite to repeat as champ. He is installed at -140 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc follows at +450 and Pérez is third on the odds list at +600.

The most notable thing to take away from the opening odds is around qualifying. If you think Verstappen is going to claim pole position in Jeddah in two weeks, bet on him now because his odds will get even shorter. He would likely drop to -250 or shorter if he claims the pole position.

A year ago, Pérez claimed the pole position, Leclerc was second, Carlos Sainz was third, and Verstappen was fourth. Verstappen finished the race ahead of Leclerc by 0.549 seconds.

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen −140
Charles Leclerc +450
Sergio Perez +600
Carlos Sainz +1200
Lewis Hamilton +1400
George Russell +1400
Fernando Alonso +1400
Lance Stroll +8000
Esteban Ocon +20000
Valtteri Bottas +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Lando Norris +30000
Guanyu Zhou +30000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Logan Sargeant +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000
Nyck de Vries +80000

