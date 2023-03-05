What field looks like for THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023

The PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 9 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Often known as the fifth major, the PLAYERS features a group of some of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy headline the field of golfers, which includes 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will also tee it up outside of Jacksonville.
Cameron Smith won The PLAYERS in 2022 with a final score of -13, but has since joined the LIV Golf League, which means that he is banned from playing PGA TOUR events. Justin Thomas won in 2021 with a final score of -14. Tiger Woods will not join the field this year, and we may have to wait until the major championships begin to see him on the tee again in 2023.
Rahm opens as the favorite at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by McIlroy at +1100. Check out the full field for The PLAYERS Championship below.
The PLAYERS Championship 2023 field
|PLAYER
|FEDEXCUP RANK
|OWGR
|HOW THEY QUALIFIED
|Tyson Alexander
|48
|173
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Byeong Hun An
|57
|190
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Ryan Armour
|112
|314
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Aaron Baddeley
|75
|380
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Erik Barnes
|110
|280
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|104
|75
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Keegan Bradley
|3
|21
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Joseph Bramlett
|62
|182
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Ryan Brehm
|146
|379
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Hayden Buckley
|26
|106
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Sam Burns
|64
|14
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Patrick Cantlay
|25
|4
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Stewart Cink
|152
|181
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Wyndham Clark
|58
|118
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Eric Cole
|33
|179
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Corey Conners
|88
|40
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Joel Dahmen
|34
|89
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Cam Davis
|119
|97
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Jason Day
|22
|47
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Thomas Detry
|19
|80
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Tyler Duncan
|78
|241
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Harrison Endycott
|87
|309
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Harris English
|73
|79
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Tony Finau
|8
|12
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|98
|13
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Tommy Fleetwood
|95
|25
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Rickie Fowler
|24
|70
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Ryan Fox
|-
|33
|Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
|Dylan Frittelli
|92
|165
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Doug Ghim
|202
|296
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Lucas Glover
|178
|125
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Will Gordon
|61
|128
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Ben Griffin
|37
|98
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Lanto Griffin
|193
|197
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Emiliano Grillo
|60
|104
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Chesson Hadley
|117
|269
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Adam Hadwin
|55
|64
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|James Hahn
|169
|300
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Nick Hardy
|81
|186
|Top 125 (Medical)
|Brian Harman
|13
|24
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Tyrrell Hatton
|99
|26
|Winner - Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Russell Henley
|21
|34
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Lucas Herbert
|167
|51
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Kramer Hickok
|126
|274
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Garrick Higgo
|50
|172
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Lee Hodges
|67
|152
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Tom Hoge
|18
|30
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Max Homa
|2
|8
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Billy Horschel
|108
|20
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Beau Hossler
|69
|131
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Viktor Hovland
|46
|11
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Mark Hubbard
|83
|168
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Mackenzie Hughes
|16
|55
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Sungjae Im
|29
|18
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Stephan Jaeger
|72
|147
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Jerry Kelly
|-
|-
|Winner - Kaulig Companies Championship - Prior Year.
|S.H. Kim
|53
|133
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Si Woo Kim
|9
|42
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Tom Kim
|7
|15
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Chris Kirk
|6
|32
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Kevin Kisner
|175
|43
|Winner - World Golf Championships Event - Match Play
|Kurt Kitayama
|39
|46
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Patton Kizzire
|109
|229
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Russell Knox
|101
|199
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Kelly Kraft
|200
|483
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Matt Kuchar
|59
|65
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Martin Laird
|118
|207
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Nate Lashley
|106
|264
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|K.H. Lee
|49
|39
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Min Woo Lee
|-
|50
|Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
|David Lingmerth
|63
|195
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|David Lipsky
|74
|169
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Luke List
|93
|96
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Adam Long
|151
|246
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Justin Lower
|65
|211
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Shane Lowry
|89
|19
|Winner - The Open Championship
|Peter Malnati
|84
|219
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Ben Martin
|79
|270
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|80
|22
|Winner - Masters Tournament
|Denny McCarthy
|45
|61
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Max McGreevy
|147
|301
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Rory McIlroy
|23
|3
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Maverick McNealy
|44
|67
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Troy Merritt
|113
|117
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Keith Mitchell
|42
|45
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Francesco Molinari
|203
|151
|Winner - The Open Championship
|Taylor Montgomery
|14
|56
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Taylor Moore
|56
|112
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Collin Morikawa
|12
|10
|Winner - PGA Championship
|Trey Mullinax
|90
|103
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Matthew NeSmith
|36
|113
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Alex Noren
|96
|38
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Andrew Novak
|102
|376
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Ryan Palmer
|177
|202
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Taylor Pendrith
|97
|114
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Scott Piercy
|105
|247
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|J.T. Poston
|71
|53
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Seamus Power
|4
|28
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Andrew Putnam
|20
|68
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Jon Rahm
|1
|1
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Aaron Rai
|85
|127
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Chad Ramey
|166
|223
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Chez Reavie
|176
|138
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Doc Redman
|184
|404
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Davis Riley
|107
|74
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Patrick Rodgers
|35
|140
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Justin Rose
|15
|36
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Sam Ryder
|52
|159
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Xander Schauffele
|40
|6
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Scottie Scheffler
|5
|2
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Adam Schenk
|70
|145
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Matthias Schwab
|133
|290
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Adam Scott
|153
|35
|Winners of the Genesis Invitational
|Robby Shelton
|47
|121
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Greyson Sigg
|76
|215
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Webb Simpson
|201
|174
|Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship
|Alex Smalley
|43
|105
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Austin Smotherman
|154
|361
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|J.J. Spaun
|41
|69
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Jordan Spieth
|103
|17
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Scott Stallings
|86
|57
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Sepp Straka
|30
|29
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Robert Streb
|183
|324
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Kevin Streelman
|121
|158
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Justin Suh
|82
|110
|Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour Prior Year.
|Adam Svensson
|11
|58
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Callum Tarren
|54
|154
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Nick Taylor
|17
|71
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Sahith Theegala
|10
|31
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Justin Thomas
|68
|9
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Davis Thompson
|31
|62
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Michael Thompson
|168
|265
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Brendon Todd
|28
|82
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Kevin Tway
|124
|285
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Jhonattan Vegas
|123
|135
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Matt Wallace
|142
|206
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Nick Watney
|157
|456
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Danny Willett
|32
|99
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Aaron Wise
|66
|41
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Gary Woodland
|100
|95
|Winner - U.S. Open
|Brandon Wu
|38
|116
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Dylan Wu
|111
|408
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Cameron Young
|91
|16
|Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Will Zalatoris
|77
|7
|Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
|Alternates
|Harry Hall
|114
|225
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Harry Higgs
|116
|255
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Ryan Moore
|120
|360
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Erik van Rooyen
|125
|120
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Cameron Percy
|127
|334
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Zecheng Dou
|128
|216
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Chris Stroud
|129
|513
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Michael Kim
|130
|291
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Paul Haley II
|132
|177
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
|Henrik Norlander
|134
|410
|Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.