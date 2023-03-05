What field looks like for THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023

The PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 9 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Often known as the fifth major, the PLAYERS features a group of some of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy headline the field of golfers, which includes 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will also tee it up outside of Jacksonville.

Cameron Smith won The PLAYERS in 2022 with a final score of -13, but has since joined the LIV Golf League, which means that he is banned from playing PGA TOUR events. Justin Thomas won in 2021 with a final score of -14. Tiger Woods will not join the field this year, and we may have to wait until the major championships begin to see him on the tee again in 2023.

Rahm opens as the favorite at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by McIlroy at +1100. Check out the full field for The PLAYERS Championship below.