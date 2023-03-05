 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What field looks like for THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023

We go over the field of golfers competing in this year’s tournament.

acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid - Day Two Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday, March 9 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Often known as the fifth major, the PLAYERS features a group of some of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy headline the field of golfers, which includes 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will also tee it up outside of Jacksonville.

Cameron Smith won The PLAYERS in 2022 with a final score of -13, but has since joined the LIV Golf League, which means that he is banned from playing PGA TOUR events. Justin Thomas won in 2021 with a final score of -14. Tiger Woods will not join the field this year, and we may have to wait until the major championships begin to see him on the tee again in 2023.

Rahm opens as the favorite at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by McIlroy at +1100. Check out the full field for The PLAYERS Championship below.

The PLAYERS Championship 2023 field

PLAYER FEDEXCUP RANK OWGR HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Tyson Alexander 48 173 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Byeong Hun An 57 190 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Ryan Armour 112 314 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Aaron Baddeley 75 380 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Erik Barnes 110 280 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 104 75 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Keegan Bradley 3 21 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Joseph Bramlett 62 182 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Ryan Brehm 146 379 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Hayden Buckley 26 106 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Sam Burns 64 14 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Patrick Cantlay 25 4 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Stewart Cink 152 181 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Wyndham Clark 58 118 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Eric Cole 33 179 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Corey Conners 88 40 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Joel Dahmen 34 89 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Cam Davis 119 97 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Jason Day 22 47 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Thomas Detry 19 80 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Tyler Duncan 78 241 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Harrison Endycott 87 309 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Harris English 73 79 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Tony Finau 8 12 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Matt Fitzpatrick 98 13 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Tommy Fleetwood 95 25 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Rickie Fowler 24 70 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Ryan Fox - 33 Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
Dylan Frittelli 92 165 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Doug Ghim 202 296 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Lucas Glover 178 125 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Will Gordon 61 128 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Ben Griffin 37 98 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Lanto Griffin 193 197 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Emiliano Grillo 60 104 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Chesson Hadley 117 269 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Hadwin 55 64 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
James Hahn 169 300 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Nick Hardy 81 186 Top 125 (Medical)
Brian Harman 13 24 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Tyrrell Hatton 99 26 Winner - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Russell Henley 21 34 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Lucas Herbert 167 51 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Kramer Hickok 126 274 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Garrick Higgo 50 172 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Lee Hodges 67 152 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Tom Hoge 18 30 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Max Homa 2 8 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Billy Horschel 108 20 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Beau Hossler 69 131 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Viktor Hovland 46 11 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Mark Hubbard 83 168 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Mackenzie Hughes 16 55 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Sungjae Im 29 18 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Stephan Jaeger 72 147 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Jerry Kelly - - Winner - Kaulig Companies Championship - Prior Year.
S.H. Kim 53 133 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Si Woo Kim 9 42 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Tom Kim 7 15 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Chris Kirk 6 32 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Kevin Kisner 175 43 Winner - World Golf Championships Event - Match Play
Kurt Kitayama 39 46 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Patton Kizzire 109 229 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Russell Knox 101 199 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Kelly Kraft 200 483 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Matt Kuchar 59 65 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Martin Laird 118 207 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Nate Lashley 106 264 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
K.H. Lee 49 39 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Min Woo Lee - 50 Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
David Lingmerth 63 195 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
David Lipsky 74 169 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Luke List 93 96 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Long 151 246 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Justin Lower 65 211 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Shane Lowry 89 19 Winner - The Open Championship
Peter Malnati 84 219 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Ben Martin 79 270 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Hideki Matsuyama 80 22 Winner - Masters Tournament
Denny McCarthy 45 61 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Max McGreevy 147 301 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Rory McIlroy 23 3 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Maverick McNealy 44 67 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Troy Merritt 113 117 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Keith Mitchell 42 45 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Francesco Molinari 203 151 Winner - The Open Championship
Taylor Montgomery 14 56 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Taylor Moore 56 112 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Collin Morikawa 12 10 Winner - PGA Championship
Trey Mullinax 90 103 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Matthew NeSmith 36 113 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Alex Noren 96 38 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Andrew Novak 102 376 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Ryan Palmer 177 202 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Taylor Pendrith 97 114 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Scott Piercy 105 247 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
J.T. Poston 71 53 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Seamus Power 4 28 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Andrew Putnam 20 68 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Jon Rahm 1 1 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Aaron Rai 85 127 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Chad Ramey 166 223 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Chez Reavie 176 138 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Doc Redman 184 404 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley 107 74 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Patrick Rodgers 35 140 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Justin Rose 15 36 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Sam Ryder 52 159 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Xander Schauffele 40 6 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Scottie Scheffler 5 2 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Adam Schenk 70 145 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Matthias Schwab 133 290 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Scott 153 35 Winners of the Genesis Invitational
Robby Shelton 47 121 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Greyson Sigg 76 215 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Webb Simpson 201 174 Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship
Alex Smalley 43 105 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Austin Smotherman 154 361 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
J.J. Spaun 41 69 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Jordan Spieth 103 17 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Scott Stallings 86 57 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Sepp Straka 30 29 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Robert Streb 183 324 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Kevin Streelman 121 158 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Justin Suh 82 110 Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour Prior Year.
Adam Svensson 11 58 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Callum Tarren 54 154 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Nick Taylor 17 71 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Sahith Theegala 10 31 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Justin Thomas 68 9 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Davis Thompson 31 62 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Michael Thompson 168 265 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Brendon Todd 28 82 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Kevin Tway 124 285 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Jhonattan Vegas 123 135 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Matt Wallace 142 206 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Nick Watney 157 456 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Danny Willett 32 99 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Aaron Wise 66 41 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Gary Woodland 100 95 Winner - U.S. Open
Brandon Wu 38 116 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Dylan Wu 111 408 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Cameron Young 91 16 Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Will Zalatoris 77 7 Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Alternates
Harry Hall 114 225 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Harry Higgs 116 255 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Ryan Moore 120 360 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Erik van Rooyen 125 120 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Cameron Percy 127 334 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Zecheng Dou 128 216 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Chris Stroud 129 513 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Michael Kim 130 291 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Paul Haley II 132 177 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.
Henrik Norlander 134 410 Below Top 10 on Current Year FedExCup Points.

