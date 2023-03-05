Luka Doncic available to return after briefly leaving Sunday’s game vs. Suns

Update: Doncic is available to return with no issues, per Cassidy Hubbarth. He did get some stretching done during what the Mavericks were saying was his normal substitution period, but he also had a massage therapist helping him. Doncic may be dealing with some thigh issue and though it won’t stop him from playing this game, it’ll be something to monitor going forward.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic left Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns after appearing to suffer a thigh injury early in the contest. Doncic winced a bit running back after hitting his first shot of the game. He then proceeded to miss the next six shots. According to the ABC broadcast team, Doncic was seen talking with trainers and went to the locker room after the first quarter.

Given how important Doncic is to the Mavericks, the team might opt to rest him for this contest if there’s a chance he could aggravate the injury. However, this game does have big playoff implications and the Mavericks are hanging with the Suns. We’ll see if Doncic can return.

For now, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. will have to pick up the slack offensively for the Mavericks. Irving has been a force offensively since joining the Mavericks and will take on a bigger role in Sunday’s game.