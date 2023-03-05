Opening odds for The PLAYERS Championship 2023

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship tees off from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Thursday, March 9. Often referred to as the fifth major, the field for the PLAYERS is made up of many of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Jon Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700. Rahm has already won three tournaments since 2023 began. He’s followed on the odds board by Rory McIlroy at +1100 and Scottie Scheffler at +1200.
Last year’s PLAYERS winner, Cameron Smith, has since defected to the LIV Golf League and therefore will not be part of the 2023 field. Tiger Woods will also not join the field this year. 2021 champion Justin Thomas is installed at +1600.
Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 The PLAYERS Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+700
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Max Homa
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Sungjae Im
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Joohyung Kim
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|Rickie Fowler
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5500
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|Keith Mitchell
|+5500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|Justin Rose
|+6500
|Chris Kirk
|+6500
|Billy Horschel
|+6500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+6500
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Russell Henley
|+8000
|Davis Riley
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Aaron Wise
|+8000
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|Min Woo Lee
|+8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+8000
|Harris English
|+9000
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|Lucas Herbert
|+10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+10000
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|Thomas Detry
|+10000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|Cam Davis
|+13000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|Alex Noren
|+15000
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Will Gordon
|+15000
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|J.J. Spaun
|+15000
|K.H. Lee
|+18000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+18000
|Taylor Moore
|+18000
|Ryan Palmer
|+18000
|Danny Willett
|+18000
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|Ryan Fox
|+20000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+20000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|Martin Laird
|+20000
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
|Troy Merritt
|+20000
|S.H. Kim
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|Byeong Hun An
|+20000
|Ben Griffin
|+20000
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+25000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|Nick Hardy
|+25000
|Tyson Alexander
|+30000
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|Stewart Cink
|+30000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|Patton Kizzire
|+30000
|Nate Lashley
|+30000
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|Mark Hubbard
|+30000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|James Hahn
|+30000
|Hayden Buckley
|+30000
|Greyson Sigg
|+30000
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|David Lipsky
|+30000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|Beau Hossler
|+30000
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|Alex Smalley
|+30000
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|Adam Long
|+30000
|Robby Shelton
|+40000
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|Matthias Schwab
|+40000
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|Lucas Glover
|+40000
|Kevin Streelman
|+40000
|Justin Suh
|+40000
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|Harrison Endycott
|+40000
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|Ben Martin
|+40000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|Ryan Armour
|+50000
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|Jerry Kelly
|+50000