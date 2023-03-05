Opening odds for The PLAYERS Championship 2023

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship tees off from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Thursday, March 9. Often referred to as the fifth major, the field for the PLAYERS is made up of many of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Jon Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700. Rahm has already won three tournaments since 2023 began. He’s followed on the odds board by Rory McIlroy at +1100 and Scottie Scheffler at +1200.

Last year’s PLAYERS winner, Cameron Smith, has since defected to the LIV Golf League and therefore will not be part of the 2023 field. Tiger Woods will also not join the field this year. 2021 champion Justin Thomas is installed at +1600.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass from DraftKings Sportsbook: