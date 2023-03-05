 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for The PLAYERS Championship 2023

We go over odds to win the “fifth major” in 2023 on the First Coast of Florida from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship tees off from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Thursday, March 9. Often referred to as the fifth major, the field for the PLAYERS is made up of many of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Jon Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +700. Rahm has already won three tournaments since 2023 began. He’s followed on the odds board by Rory McIlroy at +1100 and Scottie Scheffler at +1200.

Last year’s PLAYERS winner, Cameron Smith, has since defected to the LIV Golf League and therefore will not be part of the 2023 field. Tiger Woods will also not join the field this year. 2021 champion Justin Thomas is installed at +1600.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 The PLAYERS Championship Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +700
Rory McIlroy +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Max Homa +2200
Will Zalatoris +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Sungjae Im +2800
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Shane Lowry +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Joohyung Kim +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Si Woo Kim +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Keith Mitchell +5500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Chris Kirk +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Taylor Montgomery +6500
Tom Hoge +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Davis Riley +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Aaron Wise +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Harris English +9000
Gary Woodland +9000
Seamus Power +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Lucas Herbert +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Webb Simpson +13000
Luke List +13000
Francesco Molinari +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
Denny McCarthy +13000
Cam Davis +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Sepp Straka +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Lanto Griffin +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Will Gordon +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
K.H. Lee +18000
Erik Van Rooyen +18000
Taylor Moore +18000
Ryan Palmer +18000
Danny Willett +18000
Andrew Putnam +18000
Ryan Fox +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Matthew NeSmith +20000
Martin Laird +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Troy Merritt +20000
S.H. Kim +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Garrick Higgo +20000
Davis Thompson +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Ben Griffin +20000
Aaron Rai +20000
Dylan Frittelli +25000
Stephan Jaeger +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Tyson Alexander +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Stewart Cink +30000
Scott Piercy +30000
Patton Kizzire +30000
Nate Lashley +30000
Michael Thompson +30000
Mark Hubbard +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Joseph Bramlett +30000
James Hahn +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000
Greyson Sigg +30000
Eric Cole +30000
Dylan Wu +30000
Doc Redman +30000
David Lipsky +30000
David Lingmerth +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Chesson Hadley +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Callum Tarren +30000
Beau Hossler +30000
Andrew Novak +30000
Alex Smalley +30000
Adam Svensson +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Adam Long +30000
Robby Shelton +40000
Peter Malnati +40000
Matthias Schwab +40000
Matt Wallace +40000
Lucas Glover +40000
Kevin Streelman +40000
Justin Suh +40000
Justin Lower +40000
Harry Higgs +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Brandon Wu +40000
Ben Martin +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Ryan Armour +50000
Robert Streb +50000
Nick Watney +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Kramer Hickok +50000
Kevin Tway +50000
Kelly Kraft +50000
Jerry Kelly +50000

