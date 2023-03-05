Draymond Green returns Sunday vs. Lakers after suffering hand injury

Update: So much for Green being questionable. Almost a minute after Salters’ report, the power forward was back on the floor to close out the first quarter for Golden State. It appears Green will be good for the rest of this game but he does have his left hand heavily taped.

Update: According to Lisa Salters, Green is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s game with a hand injury. He’s reportedly getting X-rays on his finger to determine if there’s any bone damage and will likely have a MRI at some point to look at potential ligament damage.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went to the locker room Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a hand injury. Green tried to work past the injury on the sidelines initially but had to leave to get further treatment.

Draymond Green just went to locker room with Drew Yoder. That left hand is really bothering him. https://t.co/NAPoqppk0J — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2023

The Warriors will hope Green, who has been the orchestrator of their defensive setup and greatness, did not suffer a serious injury here. Even though the forward’s statistical production might not jump off the page, his impact goes beyond the box score in a much greater way than most players. The Warriors still don’t have Andrew Wiggins and just got Stephen Curry back from an injury, so losing Green for a long time would be a tough break.

If Green is unable to return to this game, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will get more run in the rotation. Kevon Looney is also likely to play more minutes as he’s the team’s most reliable interior presence outside of Green.